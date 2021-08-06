Port Hardy chamber holds casting call for new tourism video

The tourism video will be filming in late August and through September

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce holds casting call for new tourism video. (Port Hardy chamber photo)

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce is holding a casting call for its latest tourism video.

Would you like to volunteer and be a part of the new Port Hardy tourism video? The chamber is looking for a diverse group of people, including:

1. Group of 3-4 friends (any ages);

2. Young family (kids under 10);

3. Older couple (60+);

4. Family with teenagers; and

5. Anyone else who is interested in being a background “extra” (any demographic).

The video will be filming in late August and through September. Please send a a photo of yourself and your group, along with your contact information (phone and email) to porthardyvideo@gmail.com

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainmentvideo