Port Hardy chamber holds casting call for new tourism video

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce is holding a casting call for its latest tourism video.
Would you like to volunteer and be a part of the new Port Hardy tourism video? The chamber is looking for a diverse group of people, including:
1. Group of 3-4 friends (any ages);
2. Young family (kids under 10);
3. Older couple (60+);
4. Family with teenagers; and
5. Anyone else who is interested in being a background “extra” (any demographic).
The video will be filming in late August and through September. Please send a a photo of yourself and your group, along with your contact information (phone and email) to porthardyvideo@gmail.com
