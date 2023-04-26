Canadian rock legends Honeymoon Suite will be the headliner for the Funtastic Music Festival in Port Alberni in 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Canadian rock legends Honeymoon Suite will be the headliner for the Funtastic Music Festival in Port Alberni in 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Rock legends Honeymoon Suite to headline Funtastic music fest in Port Alberni

Music festival and slo-pitch tournament takes place over Canada Day weekend

Canadian rock legends Honeymoon Suite will headline the 33rd annual Okee Dokee Slo-Pitch Tournament and Funtastic Musical Festival in Port Alberni.

The Funtastic Sports Society announced the lineup for this year’s festival, which will take place over Canada Day weekend (July 1-3). There will be 80 slopitch teams in town for the tournament, which includes two days of live music at the Bob Dailey Stadium.

Saturday, July 1 will be a country music night, with Sibling Harmony opening for Boondock and The County Line. On Sunday, local musician Madi Duncan & The Amateur Hour will hit the Funtastic stage, followed by Shagster and then Honeymoon Suite.

“We are really excited to have the band here for the first time,” said Funtastic executive director Paul Robertson.

Wristbands for the music festival are on sale at Trends Design for $30 (cash only). Visit the website for more information.

PORT ALBERNI

