Vancouver indie rockers Said the Whale are set to headline Colwood’s Eats and Beats Beach Party on July 30. (Courtesy of Said the Whale/Facebook)

Said the Whale to headline outdoor Esquimalt Lagoon Eats and Beats Beach Party

The event, set for July 30, brings thousands to the Esquimalt Lagoon each year

Vancouver indie rockers Said the Whale are set to headline Colwood’s Eats and Beats Beach Party on July 30 as the event returns to the Esquimalt Lagoon beach.

The Juno Award-winning band will be joined by local bands The New Groovement, Downtown Mischief, OK Charlie, and a fourth band to be announced as a special guest in July, for a full afternoon and evening of fun, music and good food.

From 1 to 8 p.m., the beach will be lined with 40 unique local vendors, food trucks, and activities ranging from free paddle board trials to a climbing wall. Of course, no beach party would be complete without refreshing beverages, and the Victoria Beer Society will be on site with beach side service.

To end the night on a high note, Said the Whale is expected to take to the oceanside stage just as the sun begins to set, giving attendees a great view to go along with the band’s West Coast tunes.

Two Eats and Beats shuttle buses will run between the event site and the Park and Ride at Ocean Boulevard and Island Highway all day, making it easy to get to the event without driving down. Cycling is also encouraged as the Galloping Goose Regional Trail brings you right to the top of Ocean Boulevard, and bike parking will be available. Vehicles will be able to access Ocean Boulevard and the usual high-demand and limited parking will be available there, but the road will have a one-day closure about midway for the event space.

