Taylor Swift fans cause 2.3-magnitude ‘Swift quake’ at Seattle concert

Taylor Swift and her fans are breaking a new record – this time for seismic activity

Fans who flocked to Seattle for Taylor Swift’s recent back-to-back concerts danced to the popstar’s music with such gumption that it was recorded on the Richter scale.

At her July 22 and 23 concerts at Lumen Field, the fans – dubbed Swifties – generated a seismic event equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

The Swift concerts beat the last record, dubbed the “Beast Quake,” set back in 2011 when Seahawks fans celebrated a Marshawn Lynch touchdown during a playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

The difference between the two quakes is only 0.3 on the scale, but the shaking at Swift’s concert was twice as strong, according to geology professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach.

“Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert,.” she said. “For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

Swift acknowledged her fans in an Instagram post, thanking them for “all the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, and singing at the top of your lungs” while she performed.

“That was genuinely one of my favourite weekends ever.”

Arts and EntertainmentMusicPop Music

Previous story
Rock singer Paul Rodgers records new ‘Midnight Rose’ album with fellow B.C. musicians
Next story
Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike

Just Posted

This tall ship - the Pacific Swift - is one of two currently docked in Port Hardy. Photo by Natasha Griffiths
Tall ships arrive in Port Hardy for youth training

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nation members Dayna Charlie (bronze, U19 soccer) Bryce Walkus (gold, U19 soccer) and Jaiden Jollife (gold, U16 soccer) pose with their medals and the B.C. Indigenous flag at a homecoming celebration in Part Hardy. Photo submitted
North Island athletes shine at North American Indigenous Games

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward) Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. ( File Photo - The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. Salmon Farmer’s Association welcomes Lebouthillier as new DFO minister

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic) You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.