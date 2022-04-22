The Tenors are coming May 27 to Port McNeill for a benefit concert

Tickets start at $50 and the concert begins at 7:00 p.m. in the North Island Secondary School gym

The Tenors will be playing a show May 27 in Port McNeill for charity. (Supplied photo)

Multi-platinum JUNO award winning artists The Tenors will be performing in Port McNeill on Friday, May 27 in a benefit concert to support rural food security and music programs.

Tickets start at $50 and the concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the North Island Secondary School (NISS) gym in Port McNeill and feature Drummers from the ‘Namgis First Nation, Chelsea Edwardson and the Wild Heart Choir, and NISS Student Naomi Triebwasser.

100% of the proceeds of the concert will be donated to the Wild Heart Music Program and the A Frame Centre Food Security Program in Port McNeill, which provides food to community residents through food recovery programs from local grocer IGA, the Loaves and Fishes, with support by local businesses such as the Lemare Group, PetroCanada and ShopRite.

Tenor Clifton Murray was raised in Port McNeill and learned of these programs through his parents Deborah and Craig Murray, who have helped develop and run both programs. “The Tenors are very excited to present a benefit concert for the North Island to raise funds and shine a light on the food distribution and Wild Heart music programs, both of which have transformed the community, lifted spirits, and saved lives. This team of remarkable volunteers have shown us what’s possible when a community comes together to support one another.”

Businesses on the North Island have purchased blocks of tickets which will be donated to folks in communities who have barriers to accessing music and cultural events.

The donated tickets are distributed in each community through partnering non-profit agencies working in food distribution, creating a direct connection and opportunity for those most in need.

Event Chair Craig Murray is pleased at how event sponsorship is going. “The outreach and support of businesses and community members is incredible. As soon as people hear about our cause, they’re calling and saying ‘Sign me up. Let me help.’” says Murray. “We have pre-sold over 80 tickets to business and those tickets will go directly into the hands of people who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to participate. We want to find 100 more sponsored tickets and be inclusive in sharing this great event.”

The Tenors Victor Micallef, Fraser Walters, and Clifton Murray have sold over a million albums worldwide. They have performed on the Emmy’s, Oprah Winfrey Show with Celine Dion, for Queen Elizabeth multiple times, and many other internationally acclaimed artists such as David foster, Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder and Michael Buble. “Starting at $50 a ticket, in an intimate, up-close setting like this, in a gym visually transformed into a concert hall, this concert is going to be incredible,” said Wild Heart Music director and musician Chelsea Edwardson. “The youth and choir are beyond excited. This is going to be a magic moment and a memory that will last a lifetime; they’re opening for The Tenors.”

Online ticket sales opened on Monday, April 18 at 09:00 a.m. and can be accessed at www.portmcneill.net/tenorsmusic.

Those who need in-person ticket sales can always get assistance during business hours through Donna Kollman at Community Futures Mount Waddington at 311 Hemlock Street in Port McNeill.

Tickets range in price from $50 to $250 and seating is General Admission Zone Seats.

Businesses who wish to buy blocks of tickets for charity or for their staff can do so online, or through Craig Murray, Event Chair. Contact Craig Murray at 250-974-8381.

