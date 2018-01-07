Hollywood stars wore black to the Golden Globes in support of women who have been sexually harassed and abused. (Shailene Woodley/Twitter)

#TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood came out in full force for the Golden Globes

Hollywood’s best and brightest took to the Golden Globes red carpet clad in all black on Sunday night.

The somber dress was in support of #TimesUp, a movement launched by Hollywood actresses following the #MeToo stories of sexual abuse and harassment that have haunter Hollywood since the New York Times broke a story on Harvey Weinstein’s alleged misdeeds.

According to the movement’s website, TimesUp is “a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere. From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live.”

READ: Black Press talks to women about their tales of sexual assault and harassment

Click here for a list of Golden Globes winners.

Previous story
Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Just Posted

Casavant produces technical report showing improvement in wildlife law enforcement is necessary

Casavant produced the technical report while in a doctoral program with Royal Roads University.

Port Hardy council pay to be put under microscope

In May of each municipal election year, an independent committee is formed to review council pay.

Mayor requests support of RDMW over police postings

Port Alice wants help to keep two RCMP officers living in the village

UPDATED: One dog dead in multiple Port Hardy cougar attacks

Conservation warning residents to be extra diligent

North Island 2018 Property Assessments below Island average

North Island properties fell short of the average 10 to 25 per cent increase

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

#TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood came out in full force for the Golden Globes

Port Hardy Polar Bear swim a “chilly” good time!

Here’s some great photos from Port Hardy’s annual Polar Bear swim.

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in B.C. backcountry

Ski resort notified RCMP after guests failed to check out

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

Female minor hockey jamboree to be held in Port McNeill

“It should be a fun day for all, and a great opportunity to make new friends.”

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read

  • #TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

    Hollywood came out in full force for the Golden Globes