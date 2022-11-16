Tribute act unpacks David Bowie experience across Vancouver Island

Syl Thompson and band Ground Control will bring back ‘the definitive Bowie experience’ to Nanaimo’s Port Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 20. (Submitted photo)

Victoria-based musician Syl Thompson and his band Ground Control are set to once again pay tribute to the late and great David Bowie this weekend.

According to a release for the show, the group has been paying tribute to Bowie’s music since the early ’80s with pride and respect.

“Thompson embodies Bowie’s musical style and persona; in fact, he has been acclaimed as providing the most credible and realistic Bowie experience in North America … The show is eerily close to hearing and seeing Bowie himself,” noted the release.

A Night Of Bowie: The Definitive Bowie Experience will celebrate the extensive list of memorable hits spanning from the ’70s to early ’90s, although not exclusively.

The experience, as presented by Ghostfinger Productions, will see shows in Victoria and Campbell River on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, respectively. Thompson and his band also perform this Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Port Theatre, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket are $49, and can be purchased online at www.porttheatre.com.

