Ladysmith Secondary School teachers William Taylor and Mandy ‘yutustanaat’ Jones were interviewed in front of the welcome figure as part of the documentary Cedar is Life. (Cole Schisler photo)

Upcoming documentary ‘Cedar Is Life’ to film in the North Island

Cedar Is Life will film along the west coast of B.C. to explore the cultural significance of cedar

An upcoming documentary Cedar Is Life is being produced by Harold Joe and Leslie Bland of Orca Cove Media, formerly known as Drama Camp Productions.

Orca Cove Media also produced the documentary Tzouhalem, which tells the story of legendary Cowichan Chief Tzouhalem.

Cedar Is Life will film in Tofino, Port Hardy, Alert Bay, parts of the Lower Mainland, Nisga’a territory, Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii to show the significance of cedar in First Nations along the west coast of British Columbia.

Filming began on June 12, 2021. Bland anticipates the film will be completed sometime in 2022 and will do a film festival run in the fall of 2022.

The film will then have a theatrical release around February 2023 and be broadcast in March 2023.

Funding for the documentary was provided by Superchannel, CHEK TV, the Canada Media Fund and the Rogers Doc Fund.

