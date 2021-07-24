Vancouver Island hip hop dance duo Funkanometry promotes ice cream dream

Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer, right, form the Vancouver Island-based dance duo Funkanometry. They performed at the Mid-Island Co-Op in downtown Parksville on July 23, 2021, for a coming dance video. (Michael Briones photo)

Vancouver Island hip hop dance duo Funkanometry wowed onlookers in downtown Parksville on Friday afternoon (July 23).

Nanaimo’s Jacksun Fryer, 18, and Carlow Rush, 19, who form an award-winning and internationally known dance pair, were in town to create a promotional video with Mid-Island Co-op for the grand opening of their new ice cream counter at the corner of Corfield Street and the Island Highway.

“Co-op hit us up,” said Rush.

“And they wanted to do a partnership, so we’re doing a giveaway,” said Fryer.

The pair said they were both excited to work with the company and were open to ideas on what the promotional video might look like.

“It was kind of cool – we got to do something with some sick old Mercedes. We didn’t really plan that. Some lady just asked us if we wanted to use it, which was pretty cool,” said Rush.

Promotional content isn’t new for Funkanometry, who have worked with the likes of Tim Hortons and The Da Vinci Experience in the past. But if it is for a Vancouver Island or Lower Mainland business they support, they are likely to participate.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Island pair Funkanometry makes the cut on ‘World of Dance’

“And the thing is, we don’t do them much different than a regular video, right? We’ve talked about it, and we don’t want it to look like we’re doing it for something – obviously those will have to happen because you got to do that sometimes,” said Fryer.

“But when its like natural or at a cool location, we’d probably film there anyways,” said Rush.

Funkanometry boasts nearly 400,000 followers on the social media platform TikTok and in 2019 they performed during season three of the television series ‘World of Dance’.

The duo said they have plenty planned for the future, including an under-wraps audition – but for now intend to keep their cards close to their chests.

“I guess you’ll just have to tune in to find out,” said Rush.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

