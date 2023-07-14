Lauren Spencer-Smith’s debut album ‘Mirror’ will be released on Friday, July 14. (www.laurenspencersmith.com)

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s debut album ‘Mirror’ will be released on Friday, July 14. (www.laurenspencersmith.com)

Vancouver Island pop star Lauren Spencer-Smith releases album, starts world tour

‘Mirror’ released July 14

Vancouver Island’s singing sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith is premiering her music to the world.

The 19-year-old pop star’s debut album Mirror releases across multiple streaming platforms on Friday, July 14 – the same day she starts her four-and-a half month intercontinental tour through North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. She will perform two Canadian concerts: Toronto on July 17 and Vancouver on Aug. 17.

“I’ve been working on this album for years,” said Spencer-Smith in a release. “It has been with me through so much in my life, the highs and the lows, and it means more to me than I put into words.”

According to the release, the album “tells a story of reflection, healing and growth.”

Spencer-Smith’s latest single That Part has been streamed nearly 20 million times on Spotify alone since it dropped in late May, and the accompanying music video has been viewed more than 800,000 times since it came out on June 29.

The 15-track album also includes the singer’s earlier hits such as Fingers Crossed, Flowers, Narcissist and Best Friend Break Up.

Earlier this year, Spencer-Smith was nominated for Juno’s Artist of the Year award, as well as a TikTok Juno Fan Choice award.

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith receives two Juno Awards nominations


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Music

Previous story
Striking actors will begin picketing alongside writers in fight over the future of Hollywood
Next story
The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown

Just Posted

The North Island Gazette is always looking for paper carriers. (Stock photo)
North Island Gazette paper routes suitable for anyone in the family

“We’re bracing ourselves for January,” said Evan Yow, Co-owner of The Island Grind Coffee and Tea in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Island MPs call on Ottawa to extend business pandemic loan repayment deadline

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
Port McNeill doctor weighs in on health care recruitment and retention efforts

MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)
Grants support local organizations in delivering vital programs, says MLA