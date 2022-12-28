Vancouver Island singer to be a part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV special

Vancouver Island’s rising pop star Lauren Spencer-Smith will appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 during the star-studded event this coming weekend.
Spencer-Smith will showcase her vocal talent with her latest singles Fingers Crossed and Flowers as part of the Disneyland Resort lineup on Dec. 31, alongside Grammy award-winning singer Ciara, indie pop band Fitz and The Tantrums, and country music duo Maddie and Tae.
Last year’s Rockin’ Eve event garnered 24.2 million viewers in the quarter-hour leading up to the countdown, according to a release.
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 will air on this Saturday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on the ABC network.
