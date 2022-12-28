Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith, as pictured performing at the MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards in late August, will ring in the New Year as part of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023’ this Saturday. (MTV image)

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith, as pictured performing at the MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards in late August, will ring in the New Year as part of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023’ this Saturday. (MTV image)

Vancouver Island singer to be a part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV special

Lauren Spencer-Smith is set to perform latest singles Fingers Crossed and Flowers

Vancouver Island’s rising pop star Lauren Spencer-Smith will appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 during the star-studded event this coming weekend.

Spencer-Smith will showcase her vocal talent with her latest singles Fingers Crossed and Flowers as part of the Disneyland Resort lineup on Dec. 31, alongside Grammy award-winning singer Ciara, indie pop band Fitz and The Tantrums, and country music duo Maddie and Tae.

Last year’s Rockin’ Eve event garnered 24.2 million viewers in the quarter-hour leading up to the countdown, according to a release.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 will air on this Saturday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on the ABC network.

