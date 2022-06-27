Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform as a musical guest on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Wednesday, June 29. (Laurie Ann Smith/Millenium Media photo)

Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform as a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 29. (Laurie Ann Smith/Millenium Media photo)

Vancouver Island teen singing sensation to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ this week

Lauren Spencer-Smith to perform as musical guest on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show June 29

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith is scheduled to be on the Tonight Show this week.

The 18-year-old teen singer songwriter is being promoted as the musical guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 29.

“What a dream,” Spencer-Smith posted on Instagram.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the Netflix TV series Stranger Things, will also appear as a guest on the late-night talk show.

Earlier this month, Spencer-Smith also performed at the Summertime Ball, held by the radio station Capital, in London, England, on June 12.

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith sings at Wembley Stadium


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainment

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses COVID-19 and what’s next for B.C.
Next story
Said the Whale to headline outdoor Esquimalt Lagoon Eats and Beats Beach Party

Just Posted

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Councillor Darryl Coon speaks out against DFO during the live-streamed public event back on March 25. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Licensing decision disappoints but does not deter First Nation in pursuing sustainable aquaculture

Nicole Wilson and Grant Cook in front of their Frigon Paddling Trailer. (Debra Lynn photo)
Frigon Paddling kayak rental service open in Port Alice

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
North Island Resident’s Contributions Influence Parliamentary Committee Recommendations

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The executive director of British Columbia’s salmon farmers association says a formalized consultation process for the future of the industry is welcome after several years of “ad hoc” discussions stemming from the Liberal government’s pledge in 2019 to end open-net pen salmon aquaculture off B.C.’s coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. salmon farming industry welcomes consultation after years of ‘ad hoc’ talks