VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says his doctors say he’s in “near remission” of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is “kind of mind-boggling.”

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him “they hadn’t seen this kind of positive results in their memory.” Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50 per cent.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March, but said he intended to keep working. He said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.

The American Cancer Society estimates three per cent of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive five years after being diagnosed.

Trebek says he still has several more rounds of treatment to hopefully get into full remission.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Aladdin’ soars, but ‘Booksmart’ barely passes at box office

Just Posted

Local Indigenous woman to represent region in week-long Hope Forum in Winnipeg

“This is an exciting opportunity to be trained as an Ambassador of Hope”

Al Petrie Memorial Golf Tournament honours former club president at Seven Hills

Petrie was previously president of the golf club for 10 years.

Mowi issues release on ASC multi-site certification

“I am proud of our salmon farmers and certification team for this achievement”

Pride Day is coming to Port Hardy in late August

“It’s a day where allies and people who identify as LGBTQ+ can come out and be safe”

Relay for Life hits the NISS track for a beautiful night of honouring cancer survivors

It had been four years since Relay for Life was last held in the North Island town of Port McNeill.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary

The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Most Read