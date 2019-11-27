VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Celine Dion has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in over 17 years.

“Courage” is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It is her first No. 1 album since 2002’s “A New Day Has Come.”

The 17 years between No. 1s is the longest gap ever for a woman. “Courage,” released on Nov. 15, earned 113,000 equivalent album units for the week ending Nov. 21.

Dion first topped the Billboard albums chart in 1996 with “Falling Into You.”

Her last album, 2013’s “Loved Me Back to Life,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Dion is the fourth woman to have a No. 1 album in each of the past three decades. She joins Janet Jackson, Barbra Streisand and Britney Spears.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alessia Cara, Will Arnett among those honoured at Canada’s Walk of Fame

Just Posted

Alberti takes down Baker at Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Mixed Bonspiel

“It was the first time as a group we’ve ever won an A-Final”

Save On Foods in Port Hardy is accepting donations for striking loggers

“My uptake on it is, Western Forest Products you should be ashamed of yourself”

North Island Atom Eagles blast Comox Valley B Chiefs on home ice

The league game against the Chiefs started off at a very fast pace.

Breaking – Port McNeill schools locked down by RCMP

A warning letter was emailed to parents from North Island Secondary School.

OPINION: Port Hardy is in need of a community rec centre

Why does the District of Port Hardy not have a recreation centre for low income families to use?

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

Catalytic converter stolen off Salvation Army van in Parksville

‘I’m very shocked and disappointed that someone would steal from the Salvation Army’

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Most Read