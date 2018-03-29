Eric Church will lead a star-studded lineup onto the big stage at Sunfest Country Music Festival this August. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Eric Church leads star-studded lineup at Sunfest

There’s lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August

Superstar Eric Church is going to have some great company on the huge stage at Sunfest Country Music Festival August 2-5.

Laketown Ranch showcased their final lineup for the popular event in a surprise announcement on Thursday, March 29.

See https://www.facebook.com/sunfestcountry/videos/vb.187009064676166/1798702406840149/?type=2&theater for a trailer about the festival at Lake Cowichan.

So, who’s made the cut?

Dustin Lynch, Dallas Smith, George Canyon, Midland, Brett Young, Emerson Drive, Aaron Pritchett, James Barker Band, Megan Patrick, and Jojo Mason for starters. Several of these are returning and will get a warm welcome from Sunfest fans while others will enjoy their first time at Laketown Ranch.

Other acts include Brad Saunders, The Heels, Danielle Marie, Rollin’ Trainwreck, Dave Hartney, Danielle Ryan, Ryan Laird, The Country Line, Cara Bateman, Jaimey Hamilton, Tumblin’ Dice, and Lake Cowichan’s Lindsay Elzinga.

There’s no doubt that Eric Church is THE draw this year. When his name was announced and his face went up on the big screens at Laketown Ranch, Sunfest fans let out a huge roar, which told organizers there and then that they’d reeled in a big one. Campsites sold out almost immediately and big signs announcing his appearance have only pumped up the excitement about the festival.

They’ll be rockin’ the Saloon Stage and the Flats Stage, too, so get those tickets and get ready to enjoy the event of the summer.

Previous story
Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show

Just Posted

Poverty in Port Hardy: residents partipate in province-wide consultation

“How many people walked into this room tonight and knew we had 915 people living in poverty?”

Alert Bay recieves brand new ultrasound machine

Cormorant Island Hospital Auxiliary raised the funds over a period of 2 years

Career Fair opens doors to education

Student and job seekers introduced to educational opportunities throughout the region

Beacon Tattoo Co. brings ink to Port Hardy

Professional Tattoo artist Patrick Berube has set up shop on Market Street

Federal court dismisses ‘Namgis First Nation’s bid to block fish farm restocking

Justice Manson said Marine Harvest has made “good faith” attempts at consultation with the ‘Namgis.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

VIDEO: Eric Church leads star-studded lineup at Sunfest

There’s lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Tyson’s Thoughts: What to do about the Port McNeill pool

The Port McNeill pool is in poor condition with an estimated remaining life of only 10 years.

Ancient B.C. footprints confirmed as earliest known in North America

The prints, found on an island on the province’s central coast, are pegged at 13,000 years old

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Eric Church leads star-studded lineup at Sunfest

    There’s lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August