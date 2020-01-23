VIDEO: ‘Porn’ answer was a wrong one for Surrey family on ‘Feud’ game show

The Rams on “Family Feud Canada” on Jan. 22, in a screen grab from video.

Surrey’s Ram family went to battle on Family Feud Canada on Wednesday night (Jan. 22).

During the episode, one answer from patriarch Atish Ram drew laughter from show host Gerry Dee and the studio audience.

“Name something you might Google repeatedly,” Dee asked.

“Porn,” Atish replied when he won the race to the buzzer, before a red ‘X’ flashed across the screen to indicate a wrong answer.

The Rams didn’t win the game show, but they felt like winners.

“We already won with the experience and having it connected to my dad,” Atish said. “It so happens that it aired on my dad’s birthday.”

Atish’s father loved watching game shows until his death two years ago, so the Rams’ trip to record the show in Toronto was a sentimental experience for the Newton-area family, which includes Atish, his wife Mandy, teen daughter Jasmine and adult sons Tyler and Ryan.

They flew to Ontario in mid-December, only to be told the recording was postponed for technical reasons.

The trip almost didn’t happen at all, because Atish was rushed to the hospital two weeks prior, for emergency surgery to take care of blockages in his heart.

“It turned out OK because I guess I needed more time to recover,” Atish wrote on his Facebook page. “We met some amazing people and got a weeks vacation out of it during Christmas. We returned back to Toronto Jan. 3, 2020 and had the most incredible time as a family. The staff, crew and other families from across the country were so kind, generous and simply amazing.”

In the end, the Rams’ game with the Danford family, of Ajax, Ont., went to sudden death, when Jasmine’s hand was a fraction of a second slower to the buzzer than her competitor, ending the Rams’ hope for a win.

The episode is shown on the CBC Gem website.

Family Feud Canada debuted on CBC last December. For the new Canadian edition, last summer close 2,000 families applied to appear on the show. From those applicants, 575 families were invited to audition in person at 15 sites across the country, including the Vancouver site for the Rams.

Last November, Atish was named Volunteer of the Year during the Now-Leader’s 17th annual Community Leader Awards. He received top honour in the category for his work with Shaw TV to create, produce and host the “A Night of Miracles” telethon that would later be called “World of Smiles Telethon” and run for 15 years, raising more than $2.5 million.

