Rapper Snoop Dogg closes out the Canada Day weekend Laketown Shakedown with a show on June 30. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Snoop Dogg, Incubus, Sublime with Rome, Smash Mouth head to Vancouver Island festival

It will be party time at Laketown Ranch this Canada Day weekend with a great lineup of talent on tap

Rap legend Snoop Dogg, Grammy-award nominees Incubus, ska punk group Sublime With Rome, and all star pop band Smash Mouth are leading an amazing lineup at Laketown Shakedown this Canada Day weekend on Vancouver Island.

In an announcement released Wednesday, March 27, organizers said that tickets for their shows plus Black Pistol Fire, and more have gone on sale today (Friday, March 29) at www.laketownshakedown.com

Of course, the organizers aren’t the only ones excited that Snoop Dogg is coming to Lake Cowichan and everyone is making plans to spend June’s final weekend at Laketown Ranch.

Camping, weekend passes, and single day tickets are all on sale now.

Supported by Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia, Laketown Shakedown 2019 has been designed to appeal to music lovers of all ages.

In order to make your plans, look at this schedule:

On June 28, Jesse Roper, Stickybuds, The Boom Booms, and Mt Doyle will take the stage.

The big show Saturday, June 29 sees Incubus as the headline act, along with Black Pistol Fire, Five Alarm Funk, Louise Burns, The Sorority, and Goldfish.

To round out a super weekend, Sunday’s spectacular features Snoop Dogg, Sublime with Rome, Smash Mouth, DJ Nu-Mark, Skiitour, Grandson, DJ Murge, Illvis Freshly, Bend Sinister, The Faceplants, and Phono Pony.

Look for live music across three stages in this outdoor amphitheatre, plus a festival village with food and all the services you need.

