ZZ Top to rock Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre April 22

The late Dusty Hill (left) and ZZ Top founder Billy F Gibbons are seen on stage at the band’s show in Penticton in 2009. The Tres Hombres will perform at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre April 22, 2022, with special guests Cheap Trick. (Black Press Media file photo)

ZZ Top is set to rock the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre next spring.

In a news release, Invictus Entertainment Group announced the April 22, 2022 concert, which will be the first show of the rockers’ A Celebration with ZZ Top cross-Canada tour.

Cheap Trick will be joining ZZ Top as a special guest for the April show, as well as most of the Canadian performance dates.

Tickets start at $49 and go on sale online Friday at 10 a.m.

For more than 50 years, ZZ Top has been producing hits like La Grange, Legs, Sharp Dressed Man and Tush, spread across 15 albums.

