October is a great month for fishing and indoor fly tying

By Don Daniels

It was a summer of hot-weather fishing for salmon and trout around this part of the Island.

Those days are gone and the rain is welcome for the rivers to get water and lakes cooling off to improve fishing conditions locally. Boating traffic will start to dwindle but those fighting the wind and rain will get out to the fishing zone, weather permitting.

October is a month for coho and this year the fishing has been good in area 13 Discovery Passage. The rain is what we needed and angling for coho on the beach or riverbank is a fun way to get out, enjoy the scenery and hook into a fun fish that can give you a battle on the fly or spinning gear. A Blue Fox spinner has worked for beach fishing and on the fly, a green or blue pattern in a size 12 or 10 hook. Just last week, the coho spies have reported no fish showing near the kelp but the rain will change things in a hurry.

Once the wind and rain die down, local lakes will see better fishing conditions in October as the trout will move around and get out from the deep during the sunny hot weather we had all summer long.

One of my fishing elders from Campbell River had called me and wanted to know if I saw the fly fishing items that were donated to the Habitat For Humanity Restore here in Campbell River. The items include a book, vest and belt and an assortment of fly patterns from days gone by. The silent auction began Sept. 13 and will continue until this Saturday and conclude at 4 p.m. The bids help families in our community. Volunteers spend endless hours of their time to help out at the Restore in Campbell River. Stefan Odowichuk was a great help in showing me the items and I hope you can get out, place a bid and go fishing.

I can confirm a few dates for “Fly tying for Beginners” workshops in Campbell River beginning Oct. 22. I will be using the card room at the Seniors Centre in the Campbell River Common. Times are from 1 to 3 p.m. Other dates scheduled are Nov. 19, Dec. 10 and Jan. 21. There will be a $3 fee and all materials are free of charge for beginners. You will have to provide a vaccine ID and wear a mask.

Since groups will be limited, the sessions are not a social; it’s for beginners who want to start a new hobby. We will get you the information to get you tying up popular fly patterns that work around Campbell River. You can text me 250-895-1691 or email dddon27@yahoo.com.

Sunday dates are being planned for Campbell River and it might be partnered with Lexie Redi and the Outdoor Event Series with Ducks Unlimited Canada.

