A Gordon Henschel original painting.

A Brush with Henschel: Hecht Beach at low tide

This beach defies literary description so I will let the painting fill in the blanks!

On the Pacific Ocean side of Vancouver Island a huge inlet makes its way north-eastward extending arms in every direction. At its mouth it is scarcely discernible from the open ocean and boasts headlands with surf that will “knock your socks off”. One of these spots is at the headland guarding Hecht Bay, an exhilarating beach reached by a logging road from Winter Harbour.

On this day I arrived in a rainstorm in October and sketched from under a huge Coastal Pine, watching, at low tide, from a safe distance on the impeccable beach shown in this painting.

There are some superb beaches, such as Grant Bay in that area but for a spectacular experience from wild to wonderful use a bit more of your time and grind your way up the smaller logging road to Hecht Bay and Beach. You will be able to drive up this little road without knocking off your oil pan. Once you park your car you have a bit of a hike on a trail not quite as relaxed as the jaunty little walk into the tranquility of Grant Bay, but get ready for viewing headland surf that will make your hair stand on end.

This beach defies literary description so I will keep this short and let the painting fill in the blanks!

For over 35 years Gordon Henschel has captured the very essence of the North Island land and sea, seizing moments in time.

Comments: email: henschel@island.net or website: www.henschelfinearts.com

