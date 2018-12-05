‘Feed a fed horse’: PETA launches campaign to nix anti-animal language

Bring home the bacon is not appropriate language, the animal welfare advocacy group said in its latest online campaign

‘Bringing home the bacon’ may be an iconic idiom about making money for some, but to PETA its one of several derogatory phrases that hurt animals and need to stop being repeated.

In its latest social media campaign, the animal-welfare activist group said Tuesday that ‘speciesism’, is similar to racist or homophobic comments, but for animals.

The campaign is asking people to swap out phrases like ‘Kill two birds with one stone’, for ‘feed to birds with one scone’.

‘Take the bull by the horns’, a common phrase meaning to deal with a difficult or dangerous situation bravely, should be replaced by ‘take the flower by the thorns’, PETA said.

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon,” the organization said.

The campaign has gotten mixed reviews, including one Twitter user named Arthur Emswell suggesting that a bird is more likely to survive having a stone thrown at it than eating a scone.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Peak Halifax: Photo of Crosby with Trailer Park Boys in locker room goes viral

Just Posted

IGA’s union workers may go on strike if negotiations don’t pan out

UFCW 1518 union members took a vote Dec. 1 to have striking as an option in negotiations.

North Coast First Nation chief says one major oil spill could ruin economy forever

Chief Marilyn Slett of Heiltsuk Nation near Bella Bella is leading a delegation in Ottawa this week

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Chief Administrative Officer Sue Harvey’s retirement announced by Town of Port McNeill

Deputy Administrator Pete Nelson-Smith has been promoted to acting administrator until Dec. 17.

A Brush with Henschel: Hecht Beach at low tide

This beach defies literary description so I will let the painting fill in the blanks!

VIDEO: B.C. reveals plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2040

Horgan aims to cut fossil fuel use by 20 per cent and boost green energy use by 60 per cent by 2050

Feds say $105-million fish fund will support wild salmon, innovation in B.C. fisheries

Funding comes amid steep declines in wild salmon stocks

Marine Harvest to rebrand as Mowi – but relatives of the company’s namesake are unhappy about the move

Name change comes ahead of Mowi-branded product launch

Canada bracing for health, political fallout from North Korean nuke test: memos

Internal memos show Canadian officials have been quietly preparing for the fallout from a possible atmospheric nuclear weapons test by North Korea.

Strathcona Regional District keeps push on to expand cell service in region

Board dissatisfied with CRTC response from Nov. 1 and will contact federal minister

Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s dad says trial was unfair

A North Carolina judge is scheduled to hear arguments Dec. 5, the judge will decide whether the arguments warrant an evidentiary hearing that could lead to a new trial for Green.

Closed meeting on Hill between MPs and Chinese officials planned, then cancelled

An all-party House of Commons committee of elected MPs planned a closed-door meeting with a delegation of Chinese politicians and diplomats on Parliament Hill that was abruptly cancelled today.

FOLLOW-UP: Salvation Army offers explanation on increase in sobering shelter stays, meals

Public attitude toward using the Salvation Army’s services may have changed over the years.

‘Feed a fed horse’: PETA launches campaign to nix anti-animal language

Bring home the bacon is not appropriate language, the animal welfare advocacy group said in its latest online campaign

Most Read