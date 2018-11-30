Tara Roden photo The regional district decided to provide additional funding, $19,100, before the end of the year, on top of the already $20,000 given, so the club can replace aging infrastructure.

FOLLOW-UP: 7 Hills given extra grant funds to replace power poles

The golf and country club is now able to move forward in replacing ageing infrastructure.

The regional district made the generous decision of granting more funding to 7 Hills Golf and Country Club in order to replace ageing infrastructure.

During the country club’s Nov. 20 delegation, Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) decided to grant an additional $19,100 before the end of the year on top of the $20,000 already given.

Scott Mitchell, who joined the club’s board of directors last spring, said that the most pressing matter was “dealing with legacy issues not unlike community infrastructure. Our golf course was built in 1982.”

“All of the original stuff is getting tired,” Mitchell said. He noted that in particular the hydro poles and much of the original infrastructure was beginning to fail. “This spring a pole fell down, indicating it’s time to change them,” he added.

“We had them inspected a number of years ago and we were told they need to be changed out in the next two to three years, and that was last year.”

Since the club’s finances were tight – a “shoe-string budget,” he noted – the board decided to change a few poles at a time with four poles replaced two years ago, but the one pole which fell last spring needed urgent replacing.

“We proceeded to get a quote for the work. It’s going to cost us in the order of $70,000 to $80,000 to change the remaining poles,” he said. The $80,000 is thought to cover costs of least 10 poles after receiving quotes for the work.

“The club operates on an annual operating budget of $200,000. We’re not a non-profit but we’re not profitable,” he added.

“We’re experiencing continual losses over a period of time,” he said, “despite the generosity of local government. We still generally operate with an annual operating deficit.” He requested a grant in advance from the RDMW last July, but the club continues to operate at a $15,000 to $20,000 budget deficit.

Project timelines were extended to early next year since the club had to work “with Western (Forest Products) with an ask to clear the right of way. It’s all grown in and needs to be cleared.” Western Forest Product does, in fact, own the land that the club is built on.

Mitchell also noted that there will be an additional charge for the forest company’s service. “Planning is underway and we’re hoping it will come to fruition over the winter and then we will be in a position to have the poles installed in the spring before the next golf season starts,” he said.

“Our timelines have extended which means our urgency for the finances were delayed as well,” he added. “It’s been indicated to us that given current bylaws on grants-in-aid that it would be possible.”

“We make do with what we have,” he concluded, after having explained the club’s budget and the situation they are in.

After Mitchell’s presentation, the board agreed to provide the extra $19,000 in funding to the club.

Previous story
Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Just Posted

Sunset Elementary School films music video for national class challenge

Students take part in exciting challenge for chance to win $5,000 worth of instruments.

WFP’s Englewood operation to reopen in March following four-month winter closure

“The four-month window I don’t think is unusual,” due to weather constraints says WFP’s chief forester

Vancouver Island communities top voter participation in electoral referendum

Parksville-Qualicum, Saanich North and the Islands, Oak Bay-Gordon Head cast most ballots

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job, report states

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce clears the smoke on cannabis companies

Luke Biles talks on the business landscape of cannabis regulation, businesses after legalization.

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

Leonard Krog steps down as MLA of Nanaimo

Nanaimo mayor anticipates byelection sometime in January

Four coastal B.C. communities to receive funding for maritime information pilot project

New maritime awareness system to improve insight into weather, shipping information

VIDEO: Vancouver Island’s Long Beach named one of world’s best

“It feels like I’m walking in a painting.”

FOLLOW-UP: 7 Hills given extra grant funds to replace power poles

The golf and country club is now able to move forward in replacing ageing infrastructure.

$10,000 raised in one day for family of mother and daughter killed in bear attack

Valérie Théorêt and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Røsholt,were fatally attacked Nov. 26

VIDEO: Nearly 60 feral cats caught in one B.C. neighbourhood

Two volunteers caught and neutered 59 cats from one Chilliwack cul-de-sac with more still to catch

Lake Louise ski resort to appeal $2.1M fine for chopping down endangered trees

Two charges were laid under the Species at Risk Act and the Canada National Parks Act

Canada led joint G7 statement condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine: Freeland

Foreign ministers call on Russia to release the detained crew and ships

Most Read