Laurie Nickel, centre left, and her daughter Stephanie hold a protest sign during the UNIFOR union meeting between the workers of Oshawa’s General Motors plant with Jerry Dias, president of UNIFOR, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The plant, which employs more than 2,500 people, is set to close. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press)

Get tough with General Motors Trump-style, union head urges Trudeau

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington this week, to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy

The head of Canada’s largest autoworkers union wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to borrow a page from the U.S. president’s playbook and get tough with General Motors, Trump-style.

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy. He wants to reverse GM’s decision to slash more than 2,500 jobs at the company’s plant in Oshawa, Ont.

Dias says it’s time for Canada and the United States to join forces and form a united front against the company, which is also cutting 3,300 production jobs south of the border, as well as 8,000 salaried workers.

READ MORE: Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

He says it’s clear that GM is moving its manufacturing work away from both countries and that job losses will only continue unless both governments turn to tariffs on foreign exports to reverse the trend.

Trump has already put GM on notice that he will withdraw all U.S. subsidies for GM unless it backs off on the cuts, although he hasn’t offered many details.

Dias says the new U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement, which is to be signed by all three countries this week at G20 meetings in Argentina, could be in jeopardy from the cuts, which are aimed at saving General Motors US$6 billion by the year 2020.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

Just Posted

Kwakiutl First Nation approved for $1.2 million to build six new, on-reserve houses

Kwakiutl First Nation among nearly 30 nations to receive housing funds from the province of BC.

RBC gives $50,000 to support Aboriginal students at North Island College

Indigenous students at all North Island College campuses will be able to… Continue reading

Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

Winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr

MP Blaney takes a stand for postal workers, citing high injury rates and long overtime hours

Liberal government poised to pass back-to-work legislation during weekend

Local secondary schools’ culture programs run strong across North Island

PHSS, NISS culture programs for Indigenous students are part of an enhancement agreement with SD85.

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

$20-million Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased on Vancouver Island

Lottery player who bought ticket in Nanaimo won $19,813,534 in Wednesday’s draw

B.C., Alberta drop in oil and gas investment ranking

Global survey puts nine U.S. states in top 10

B.C. ferry workers’ union fights for right to strike

Union in Vancouver Nov. 27-28 for B.C. Supreme Court hearing

Koi rescued at Vancouver Chinese garden; otter not seen for days

Otter hasn’t been seen since Saturday after eating a total of 11 koi

Orca calf found dead on Vancouver Island coast was only a few days old

Necropsy results show the calf may have died from maternal separation or other factors

Humpback found dead near BC Ferries terminal killed by ship strike, DFO says

The whale was found floating by the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Nov. 16

First Nations Health Authority launches campaign on cannabis use

Ad messages focused on harm reduction for youth and women who are breastfeeding or pregnant

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

Most Read