Humboldt Broncos T-shirts raise $1,400 for team’s families

Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support

Eighteen students from Prince Rupert Middle School wore Humboldt Broncos T-shirts on Thursday as part of a fundraising effort for the team’s families.

Earlier this week, Metlakatla Recreation and Health wanted to show their support by selling Broncos branded T-shirts.

“It hits home, right,” said Troy Leighton, director of recreation for Metlakatla.

“We shopped around. We only had a couple days and none of the printing places had stock.”

He said Carol Bulford from Advantage Print and Design stepped up. She had 57 shirts in stock, and she printed them to sell before Jersey Day on Thursday, April 12.

The shirts sold for $25 each in a couple of hours — raising $1,440 for the team’s families.

“Honestly, I wish I had 1,000 shirts today,” Leighton said.

