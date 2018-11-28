In this image made from video taken Nov. 15, 2018, Knickers the steer, center, is in paddock with cow herd in Lake Preston, Australia. (Channel 7’s Today Tonight via AP)

Knickers the cow is too beefy to become burgers

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian from Western Australia stands at 6 feet 4 inches

Knickers the steer is huge on the internet — for being huge.

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian won social media fame and many proclamations of “Holy Cow!” after photos surfaced of the 194-centimetre (6-foot-4-inch) steer standing head and shoulders above a herd of brown wagyu cattle in Western Australia state.

Owner Geoff Pearson said Knickers was too heavy to go to the slaughterhouse.

“We have a high turnover of cattle, and he was lucky enough to stay behind,” Pearson said.

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons.

Instead of becoming steaks and burgers, seven-year-old Knickers will get to live out his life in Pearson’s fields in Lake Preston, southwest of Perth.

The Associated Press

