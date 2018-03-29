Man drops pants near Ladysmith school as children play

Ladysmith RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly dropped his pants near the primary school playground on Wednesday night while children were in the area.

A woman was driving near the 711 Malone Road townhouse complex around 7:30 p.m. when she saw the man, described as Caucasian, in his 20s, and wearing a black leather coat and black pants.

“When he reached the fence line of the schoolyard, which had three children playing in it, he was observed to pull his pants down to his ankles,” said Cpl. Bob Purslow.

RELATED: Investigation continues in single flasher incident reported in Oak Bay

The woman turned around at the end of Malone Road and on her way back now saw that the man had his pants back on and was buttoning up.

“She did not know if he had urinated, or did anything else while his pants were down. There was no indication the three children observed or had any interaction with the male,” Purslow said.

The witness also described to police how the male, who had dark hair and some facial scruff, was holding a pair of drumsticks and was “air drumming” as he walked in the direction of 6th Avenue.

Police patrolled the area but no one matching the description was located. Ladysmith RCMP would like identify and speak with the unknown male.

If anyone has information regarding his identity please call Crime Stoppers or the Ladysmith Detachment at 250-245-2215 quoting file number 2018-1110

Previous story
Education minister off to Europe to recruit French teachers
Next story
Letter to the editor: Marine Harvest does need a Manager of Indigenous Partnerships

Just Posted

Poverty in Port Hardy: residents partipate in province-wide consultation

“How many people walked into this room tonight and knew we had 915 people living in poverty?”

Alert Bay recieves brand new ultrasound machine

Cormorant Island Hospital Auxiliary raised the funds over a period of 2 years

Career Fair opens doors to education

Student and job seekers introduced to educational opportunities throughout the region

Beacon Tattoo Co. brings ink to Port Hardy

Professional Tattoo artist Patrick Berube has set up shop on Market Street

Federal court dismisses ‘Namgis First Nation’s bid to block fish farm restocking

Justice Manson said Marine Harvest has made “good faith” attempts at consultation with the ‘Namgis.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Man drops pants near Ladysmith school as children play

Ladysmith RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly dropped his pants… Continue reading

Education minister off to Europe to recruit French teachers

France, Netherlands, Belgium stops to sign exchange agreements

Letter to the editor: Marine Harvest does need a Manager of Indigenous Partnerships

Taking Marine Harvest to court and applying for an injunction is not the answer.

Steve Nash headed to Hoop Hall, basketball’s hall of fame

SMUS grad was twice named NBA MVP

A Matter of Confidence: How Christy Clark took a tumble while John Horgan was handed the house

Rob Shaw and Richard Zussman chronicle the province’s ‘bizarre journey’ in new book

Supreme Court vindicates B.C. doctor who medicated dying woman against her son’s wishes

Health Professions Review Board’s decision deemed transparent and justifiable

Retirees, out-of-province residents calling B.C. ‘speculator tax’ unfair

Kris Smith says he may be forced to sell due to B.C.’s new speculation tax.

Most Read