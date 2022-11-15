Emily Caruana pictured at the Royal BC Museum on the day of her murder, May 10, 2019. (Courtesy of John Caruana)

Emily Caruana pictured at the Royal BC Museum on the day of her murder, May 10, 2019. (Courtesy of John Caruana)

Nanaimo man sentenced to life in prison for Brentwood Bay murder

Alan Charles Chapman will not be eligible for parole for 18 years

Allan Charles Chapman, 50, was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 18 years for the 2019 Brentwood Bay murder of 20-year-old Emily Caruana.

Chapman, who was sentenced in Victoria on Monday (Nov. 14), was also given two seven-year sentences for the aggravated assaults of Justin Booth and John Caruana. Those sentences will be served concurrently with the life sentence. The court also ordered a lifetime firearm prohibition.

On May 10, 2019, Chapman broke into Caruana’s grandmother’s house in Brentwood Bay and stabbed Caruana to death during a drug-fuelled rage, believing her to be somebody else, according to admissions of facts read in the courtroom on Monday.

Chapman also stabbed Booth and John, leaving both with serious injuries which required multiple surgeries and extended hospital stays.

“Emily was an innocent young woman, who in no way, was known to the man who so brutally took her life. She deeply touched the lives of many people, both friends and family, and her loss has been devastating to all of us. Her mother, Ivy, will never recover from this and our focus is to support her in any way we can,” said Christine Ottewell, Caruana’s aunt, while reading a statement outside the courthouse.

Chapman had travelled from Nanaimo to Central Saanich in order to confront another person – who cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

He broke into the Central Saanich home where Caruana’s grandmother lived and where the three victims were visiting. Chapman grabbed a knife and went upstairs to the bedroom where Booth and Caruana had locked the door. John tried to stop Chapman, who stabbed him multiple times. Chapman then broke into the bedroom, stabbing Booth multiple times before turning on Caruana.

He fled over the Malahat, where police engaged him in a high-speed chase before he was stopped with a spike strip and arrested.

READ MORE: Judge hears graphic details of Brentwood Bay murder during sentencing hearing

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PeninsulaSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Police warn of huge jump in “sextortion” scams in Cowichan
Next story
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus

Just Posted

The Celtic Celebration dance recital will be held Nov. 27 at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill. (Submitted photo)
Celtic Celebration dance recital coming to Gate House Theatre

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Nov. 14. Photo courtesy YouTube
North Island-Powell River MP calls for more protection against disinformation

Port McNeill’s new mayor and council from left to right: Ann-Marie Baron, Michelle Carson, Mayor James Furney, Leighann Ruel, and Shelley Downey. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill’s new mayor and council officially sworn in to office

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?