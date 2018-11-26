PHOTOS: Port Alice honours Remembrance Day, holds craft fair to get into the Christmas spirit

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO RCMP were on hand to help honour Remembrance Day in Port Alice.

Port Alice celebrated Remembrance Day on Nov. 11 and held a Christmas craft fair on Nov. 18. See freelancer Debra Lynn’s photos below:

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Lest We Forget wreaths were placed during Port Alice’s Remembrance Day.

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Veterans stand with residents to honour Remembrance Day in Port Alice.

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Kerry Cristou’s Mrs. Claus and wreath display at the Nov. 18 Christmas Craft Fair in Port Alice.

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Trevor Smith of Island Dream Photography had a booth at the Christmas Craft Fair in Port Alice on Nov. 18.