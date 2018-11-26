DEBRA LYNN PHOTO RCMP were on hand to help honour Remembrance Day in Port Alice.

PHOTOS: Port Alice honours Remembrance Day, holds craft fair to get into the Christmas spirit

North Island Gazette freelancer Debra Lynn photographed both events.

Port Alice celebrated Remembrance Day on Nov. 11 and held a Christmas craft fair on Nov. 18. See freelancer Debra Lynn’s photos below:

 

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Lest We Forget wreaths were placed during Port Alice’s Remembrance Day.

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Veterans stand with residents to honour Remembrance Day in Port Alice.

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Kerry Cristou’s Mrs. Claus and wreath display at the Nov. 18 Christmas Craft Fair in Port Alice.

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Trevor Smith of Island Dream Photography had a booth at the Christmas Craft Fair in Port Alice on Nov. 18.

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Debbie Long and Audrey Clark Surtees at the Christmas Craft Fair in Port Alice.

Previous story
Winterfestival a hit for Sointula

Just Posted

RBC gives $50,000 to support Aboriginal students at North Island College

Indigenous students at all North Island College campuses will be able to… Continue reading

Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

Winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr

MP Blaney takes a stand for postal workers, citing high injury rates and long overtime hours

Liberal government poised to pass back-to-work legislation during weekend

Local secondary schools’ culture programs run strong across North Island

PHSS, NISS culture programs for Indigenous students are part of an enhancement agreement with SD85.

Portrait of an overdose: “She doesn’t look like a drug addict to me”

Remembering Gala Stewart: Mother of Vancouver Island OD victim using tragedy to raise awareness

VIDEO: Tri-Port Midget Wild go on a three game winning streak by edging out Capitals at the Chilton Arena

The Tri-Port Midget Wild are now 3-1-1 in league play this season.

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

The four-year-old was said to be ‘full of love and life’

PHOTOS: Port Alice honours Remembrance Day, holds craft fair to get into the Christmas spirit

North Island Gazette freelancer Debra Lynn photographed both events.

Winterfestival a hit for Sointula

Sointula Winterfestival is the North Island’s full-ferry destination ​to a weekend of… Continue reading

North Island Eagles Alumni defeat North Island Midget Eagles in Gazette Hamper hockey game

The hamper game raised cash, food and toy donations for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund.

VIDEO: Tri-Port Midget Wild go on a three game winning streak by edging out Capitals at the Chilton Arena

The Tri-Port Midget Wild are now 3-1-1 in league play this season.

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Man killed Calgary woman, daughter because girlfriend broke up with him: Crown

A trial began today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

Most Read