View the photo gallery of a number of Christmas events in Port McNeill.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Port McNeill RCMP were fundraising alongsideNorth Island rep hockey players at the Cram the Cruiser event.

Port McNeill had a few Christmas events last weekend, Dec. 1-2, throughout the town. Local police were out in IGA’s parking lot collecting donations for Harvest Food Bank in their annual Cram the Cruiser. The Old School hosted a Christmas Showcase where a number of vendors sold their crafts, snacks and other goods to North Island locals. Throughout the day the local hockey team and the Salvation Army also collected donations in their fundraising efforts.

