DEBRA LYNN PHOTOS Here’s some photos of some bold Xmas light displays in Port Alice.

Port Alice gets into the holiday spirit with houses decked out in Christmas displays

North Island Gazette freelancer Debra Lynn snapped some great photos of houses in Port Alice showing off beautiful Christmas displays. What community do you think has the best Christmas decorations on the North Island?

Check out the photos below:

 

