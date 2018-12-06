Port Alice gets into the holiday spirit with houses decked out in Christmas displays

North Island Gazette freelancer Debra Lynn snapped some great photos of houses in Port Alice showing off beautiful Christmas displays. What community do you think has the best Christmas decorations on the North Island?
Check out the photos below:
North Island Gazette freelancer Debra Lynn snapped some great photos of houses in Port Alice showing off beautiful Christmas displays. What community do you think has the best Christmas decorations on the North Island?
Check out the photos below:
Port Hardy Fire Rescue has since put out the van on fire late last evening.
“The boat operator was grossly impaired and an open container of liquor was located nearby.”
UFCW 1518 union members took a vote Dec. 1 to have striking as an option in negotiations.
Chief Marilyn Slett of Heiltsuk Nation near Bella Bella is leading a delegation in Ottawa this week
Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.
Winner gets a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer
Incident won’t be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges
Cameron Cole and Charles Patrick of Kamloops have been charged, but remain at large
Pamela Morgan collapsed in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre and Cameron Hubley was there to help
Marine-based tourism generates more than $1.2 billion to B.C.’s economy each year
A First Nations chief said First Nations people have not had positive relationships with Conservative governments
All members were in stable condition before being transported
North Island Gazette freelancer Debra Lynn snapped some great photos of houses… Continue reading
The charity event helped numerous families across the North Island, donating and wrapping gifts.
“The boat operator was grossly impaired and an open container of liquor was located nearby.”
Port Hardy Fire Rescue has since put out the van on fire late last evening.
The charity event helped numerous families across the North Island, donating and wrapping gifts.
A number of reasons, like overfishing, may be the cause for declining stocks, not just sea lions.
North Island Gazette freelancer Debra Lynn snapped some great photos of houses…
Winner gets a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer
“Vice” topped all contenders Thursday, in nominations announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, including best picture, comedy and best actor nominations for Christian Bale.