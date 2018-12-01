Radio station pulls ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, citing MeToo movement

A Cleveland radio station show host called the 1944 song ‘very manipulative and wrong’

The first day of December means radio stations all over the world are infusing holiday tunes into their daily track list.

But at one Ohio station, a notable Christmas classic has been nixed in light of the Me Too movement.

According to local media reports, listeners complained to Star 102 Cleveland that Baby It’s Cold Outside was inappropriate. The radio station announced it would be pulling the song earlier this week.

The move comes despite a majority of listeners saying they wanted the song to be played in a poll conducted on the radio station’s Facebook page.

In a blog post on the station’s website, show host Glenn Anderson said that he didn’t understand the decision himself until after reading the lyrics to Frank Loesser’s 1944 hit.

The song, which won an Oscar in 1950 for Best Original Song and was featured in Neptune’s Daughter, plays like a conversation between a man trying to persuade his female guest to stay with him for the night, instead of risk the journey home in the cold depths of winter.

The song features the opening lyrics, “I really can’t stay – Baby it’s cold outside, I’ve got to go away – Baby it’s cold outside.

Other lyrics include:

I ought to say no, no, no – Mind if I move in closer?

At least I’m gonna say that I tried – What’s the sense in hurting my pride?

Anderson said “it was a different time” when the song was first written. It has gone on to be covered by Lad Gaga and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rod Stewart and Dolly Parton and was featured in the movie Elf.

“But now while reading it, it seems very manipulative and wrong,” Anderson said.

“The world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, but in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
World’s largest congregation of eagles begins in B.C.
Next story
Archaeologists look to make B.C. Indigenous site an outdoor classroom

Just Posted

A Brush with Henschel: Hecht Beach at low tide

This beach defies literary description so I will let the painting fill in the blanks!

Rainbow Country Daycare selected as prototype site for B.C. childcare initiative

The daycare is the only one across the North Island that was selected for the cost-saving program.

Sunset Elementary School films music video for national class challenge

Students take part in exciting challenge for chance to win $5,000 worth of instruments.

WFP’s Englewood operation to reopen in March following four-month winter closure

“The four-month window I don’t think is unusual,” due to weather constraints says WFP’s chief forester

Vancouver Island communities top voter participation in electoral referendum

Parksville-Qualicum, Saanich North and the Islands, Oak Bay-Gordon Head cast most ballots

‘Uber for snow removal:’ New app inspired by Canada’s winter weather

Homeowners can download the app for free and set up a profile, including location, size of driveway and how many cars park there

B.C. nurse practitioner heading to Africa to help combat Ebola crisis

Family nurse practitioner Patrice Gordon is returning to Africa after four years to once again assist amid Ebola crisis

Canada Post says protests at facilities in some provinces violates court orders

CUPE says 19 protests are scheduled this weekend at facilities across the country

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island

The quake struck 146 km west of Port Alice at 11:33 p.m.

To 32 and beyond: Seattle may not be end of NHL expansion

Considering the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle has seemed a no-brainer from the beginning

Archaeologists look to make B.C. Indigenous site an outdoor classroom

The 2.4-hectare two-millennium old Ye’yumnuts village was the focus of fight to protect the site

Trudeau avoids confrontation with Saudi crown prince, Putin during G20 summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a bilateral meeting this morning with French President Emmanuel Macron

Radio station pulls ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, citing MeToo movement

A Cleveland radio station show host called the 1944 song ‘very manipulative and wrong’

World’s largest congregation of eagles begins in B.C.

The world’s largest congregation of bald eagles happens on the river in the little community of Harrison Mills

Most Read