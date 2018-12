Candy was tossed from festive vehicles to local families who gathered to watch the parade.

The annual Santa Parade hit the streets of Port Hardy on Sunday, with numerous vehicles decorated with festive Christmas cheer on display underneath a beautiful sunny December afternoon sky. Candy was tossed from the vehicles to local families, who gathered in the hundreds to line the streets and watch the start of the holidays.

Check out The Gazette’s photo gallery below: