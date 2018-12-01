Trudeau and other Canadians offer condolences to family of George H.W. Bush

Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, died on Friday night at the age of 94

In this Jan. 7, 2009, file photo, President George W. Bush, center, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, second left, and former presidents, George H.W. Bush, left, Bill Clinton, second right, and Jimmy Carter, right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Bush has died at age 94. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Canadian politicians past and present are offering their condolences following the death of George H. W. Bush, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the former U.S. president’s commitment to his country was clear.

Trudeau tweeted of Bush’s “exemplary service and strong commitment” from the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday morning.

George H. W. Bush’s exemplary service and deep commitment to his country informed everything he accomplished over his decades in public life. Sophie and I offer our condolences to his family and the American people on his passing. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 1, 2018

Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, died on Friday night at the age of 94 — just eight months after the death of his wife Barbara Bush.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney, whose nine years in power overlapped with Bush’s four, said in a written statement that he and his wife share in the Bush family’s grief.

“President Bush had become one of those statesmen about whom history’s judgement rises every year. It was my privilege to have worked with him on an array of world-changing policy achievements,” Mulroney said, listing German re-unification and NAFTA as examples.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper tweeted that Bush was “a conservative leader and deeply devoted family man” who leaves behind an incredible legacy.

Some of Canada’s Conservative premiers also tweeted their condolences.

“We Canadians will remember his friendship and generous spirit,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted. “May he rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wrote that Bush was “a humble, well-respected political figure while serving and through his many years post-presidency.”

