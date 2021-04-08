Vancouver Island may see snow in higher elevations Friday

Above-normal temperatures on the way for early next week

Heavy rains are forecast for most of Vancouver Island but a rain-snow mix could fall at higher elevations. (Black Press file photo)

Warmer weather is on the way for Vancouver Island, but depending on where you live, you may not want to put away the snow shovels just yet.

Friday will bring rain for most of Vancouver Island. However, for higher elevations, there could be a rain-snow mix Friday morning. Places like Sutton Pass, the Port Alberni Summit, Mount Washington and Forbidden Plateau are the most likely to see snowfall.

Campbell River to Gold River may also see a rain-snow mix Friday morning tapering off to rain later in the day. The Malahat is not expected to see snow.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said that the Island is experiencing colder than normal temperatures for April. Those colder than normal temperatures are combining with a frontal wave that will bring precipitation and winds from the southeast.

“On Friday afternoon into evening, we’ll see the front swing through and switch to northwest… with those northwesterly winds things become unstable. With that instability, we could see — as we have in the past few weeks — graupel or small hail,” Castellan said.

Castellan said that the La Nina weather phenomenon is driving the colder temperatures but not for long.

“The first couple days after Friday are going to be a bit cool but dry. We’re looking at the start of next week where the temperatures are going to go not normal, but actually above normal,” he said. “It’s going to be the first time in a few weeks that we’ve had an above-normal signal.”

That above-normal period is going to peak next Wednesday through Friday and possibly into Saturday.

