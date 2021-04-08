Heavy rains are forecast for most of Vancouver Island but a rain-snow mix could fall at higher elevations. (Black Press file photo)

Heavy rains are forecast for most of Vancouver Island but a rain-snow mix could fall at higher elevations. (Black Press file photo)

Vancouver Island may see snow in higher elevations Friday

Above-normal temperatures on the way for early next week

Warmer weather is on the way for Vancouver Island, but depending on where you live, you may not want to put away the snow shovels just yet.

Friday will bring rain for most of Vancouver Island. However, for higher elevations, there could be a rain-snow mix Friday morning. Places like Sutton Pass, the Port Alberni Summit, Mount Washington and Forbidden Plateau are the most likely to see snowfall.

Campbell River to Gold River may also see a rain-snow mix Friday morning tapering off to rain later in the day. The Malahat is not expected to see snow.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said that the Island is experiencing colder than normal temperatures for April. Those colder than normal temperatures are combining with a frontal wave that will bring precipitation and winds from the southeast.

RELATED: Vancouver Island’s March turns out to be a lot drier than original forecasts

“On Friday afternoon into evening, we’ll see the front swing through and switch to northwest… with those northwesterly winds things become unstable. With that instability, we could see — as we have in the past few weeks — graupel or small hail,” Castellan said.

Castellan said that the La Nina weather phenomenon is driving the colder temperatures but not for long.

“The first couple days after Friday are going to be a bit cool but dry. We’re looking at the start of next week where the temperatures are going to go not normal, but actually above normal,” he said. “It’s going to be the first time in a few weeks that we’ve had an above-normal signal.”

That above-normal period is going to peak next Wednesday through Friday and possibly into Saturday.

RELATED: As weather warms, better messaging needed around low outdoor COVID risk

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Islander laces up for charity run across Canada
Next story
Hot U.S. lumber market good for trade talks: Canadian ambassador

Just Posted

House fire on Thursday night in Port Hardy. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook photo)
Structure fire in Port Hardy caused by barbecue on back deck

Crews were sent to the roof to “attack from the top-down and into the attic to fully stop the spread.”

‘Namgis First Nation photo
Paper Excellence acquires interest in Atli Chip Limited Partnership

“The ‘Namgis have long been a significant contributor to the economic health of the North Island”

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Photo by Fernando Lessa/www.fernandolessa.ca)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Two towns in the Regional District of Mount Waddington are getting funding for tourism infrastructure development. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Alice and Port Hardy get funds for tourism infrastructure development

Two North Island towns are receiving funds to help support tourism infrastructure… Continue reading

Exterior of Highland Manor shows at least one broken window, covered with a blanket. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Improvements at Highland Manor slow, stuck in red tape

Occupants wondering when things will get better

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Surrey’s Joy Chapman promises

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

Heavy rains are forecast for most of Vancouver Island but a rain-snow mix could fall at higher elevations. (Black Press file photo)
Vancouver Island may see snow in higher elevations Friday

Above-normal temperatures on the way for early next week

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted against B.C. Place stadium while walking over a pedestrian bridge on False Creek, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

The B.1.1.7 variant alone makes up a third of B.C.’s cases. It’s expected to reach 60%, catching up with Ontario in about a month.

Campbell River city council will continue its 2020 policy of waiving late fees and NSFs. (Mirror File photo)
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey

A majority of Canadians admit they’re just $200 away from not being able to pay their monthly bills

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

The new 3,500 hectare conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land in northwest B.C.

Project is a collaboration between Skeena Resources, conservation groups and the TCG

Most Read