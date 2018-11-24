VIDEO: Thunderbird Mall hosts holiday event

Families were excited to take pictures with Santa Claus in Thunderbird Mall early holiday season.

Port Hardy was early to jump into the holiday season as Santa Claus visited Thunderbird Mall.

Festivities took place at the Thunderbird Mall in Port Hardy, Nov. 24, as families rushed their way to the shopping centre early that morning. Myster-O-Magic put on a show that morning as families waited in anticipation for Santa Clause.

A number of table vendors opened shop as children and parents took their photos with Santa Claus later in the day.

The North Island Community Band also came to showcase their talent until 5:45 p.m. that day, followed by a Christmas tree light up in the mall’s parking lot.

The next event will take also place on Dec. 1 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Thunderbird Mall, followed by an event on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, 2018.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Santa Claus ready to hear kids’ Christmas present wishes.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Vendors set up their tables with jewellery, snacks, and holiday items.