Woofy's Ep. 180 Kong toys

A dog’s gotta play!

Dogs need to play – that’s why Kong provides toys for all kinds of fun, and all kinds of dogs!

Of course, everyone knows the Kong classic, but there’s so much more, like the Kong Cozie, with extra layers of fabric to last longer, and the Kong SqueakAir – unlike regular tennis balls, these are non-abrasive and gentle on teeth and gums.

There’s the Kong Jaxx, for long-lasting tugging and fetching fun, the Kong Safe Stick – whose rounded ends make for safer interactive play, and the Kong Low Stuffing, with minimal stuffing for minimal mess!

And yes, Kong has a variety of treat-dispensing toys, too … plus a selection of treats to fill them with!

And for a few personal recommendations, Virginia’s pick is the Kong Bungee Ball while go-to for Mandy’s pooch is the Kong Wubba.

So many toys to choose from!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets

Comments are closed

Previous story
Tips to help your pup beat the heat!

Just Posted

The Port Hardy Library. (© 2016 HA Photography)
Port Hardy Library is now offering expanded hours and new programs

Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
Vacation is good for the soul, and so is swimming in the ocean

A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Port McNeill. (Town of Port McNeill Facebook photo)
Port McNeill issues boil water advisory after trace amounts of E. coli found in sample

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo contributed)
MLA says skills training will help people in the North Island get back to work