Breaking News! … have you tried your Woofy’s Chow-der yet?!

It’s an exciting day at Woofy’s, today introducing a premium line of food for the whole family: Woofy’s Chow-der!

As exciting as the news is, there’s no need to worry, say Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola, hosts of Black Press Media Impress Woofy’s TV: Soon, the stores will be filled with Woofy’s Chow-der.

“Balanced for the whole family, you can feed it to any species. My dog loves it, my bird loves it, even the cat loves it,” says Virginia.

And Mandy? “I feed it to the kids every morning for breakfast!”

Some put it in their coffee every morning, others don’t even have pets – they’re just here for the Chow-der!

Of course, that may change after April Fools’ Day …

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

