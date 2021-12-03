Zignature

Discover a rainbow of protein choices for your pooch

Follow Woofy’s Impress TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola to the end of the rainbow this week and discover a Zignature meal option for your dog.

Zignature is a meat-first, limited-ingredient diet physiologically tuned to your dog. The result is meat-first nutrition with low-carbohydrate ingredients. In fact, the limited-ingredient diets include no grain, no potato and no chicken.

Sourcing unique proteins from around the world, Zignature offers a true solution for pets that suffer from allergies, scratching, itchy ears and yeast, and for you, each colourful bag represents a different protein, making it easy to find just what you’re looking for.

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s By Paw Street Market offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

