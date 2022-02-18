Do away with doggie breath!

Bad breath? Loose or discoloured teeth? Loss of appetite? These are some of the signs of dental health issues in pets.

Oral care is about more than just making your pet’s smile sparkle – it’s an important component to their overall health, note Woofy’s TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola.

Brushing your pet’s teeth is their top recommendation, however it’s not always easy and can meet with some resistance from your pet.

Other recommendations include a healthy diet – a moist, low-carbohydrate, and minimally processed diet will naturally limit plaque and tartar build-up.

And don’t forget toys – many toys are designed specifically to help keep your pet’s teeth clean. Bones and natural chews can help scrape away plaque and tartar without leaving behind any starch. Other options include dental gels, food additives and water additives.

