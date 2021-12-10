Don’t miss the 12 Deals of Christmas!

What did the pooch give to Woofy’s TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola this Christmas? A whole lot of fun, plus …

7 jugs of goat milk

6 stinky, smelly sardines

5 bags of poop…

4 rain coats

3 little mice

2 Lamb Chops

And a puppy in a cat tree!

And just for you from Woofy’s by Paw Street Market, the 12 Deals of Christmas start Dec. 13! Stop by every day and see what they have in store for you!

While the Woofy’s by Paw Street Market team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s By Paw Street Market offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets