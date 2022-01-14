Freshen up your pet’s meals with Primal bowl builders

Whether you’re feeding your pet a raw diet, kibble, canned or a mixture, Primal bowl builders can help you build a better bowl for your pet.

Incorporating fresh or raw food into your pet’s diet doesn’t have to be complicated, explain your Woofy’s TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola. In fact, the team at Primal Pet Food firmly believes that some fresh or raw food is better than none at all.

Try topping your pet’s kibble, for example, with Primal Fresh Toppers or Primal Raw Toppers to easily boost their bowl with wholesome, fresh ingredients containing 70 to 80 per cent moisture in a single serving.

You can also try Primal Hydrators – bone broth or raw goat milk. Serve either one as a healthy treat or pour directly over your pet’s meal for a boost of nutrient-dense hydration for even the driest dinner dishes. It’s a great way to promote your pet’s joint health, as well as soothe and prevent digestive discomfort during a food transition.

If your dog is tired of the same old food, try Primal bowl builders – available at your local Woofy’s by Paw Street Market, of course!

