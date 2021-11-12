Go natural with these Abbotsford-made pet foods

This week, hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola take the Woofy’s Impress TV newsroom live on location to … Abbotsford?!

“We’re here today to talk about Canadian Naturals – made in Abbotsford from locally sourced ingredients,” Mandy says.

Focused on providing the highest-quality food for the best value, Canadian Naturals is a natural, premium pet food that’s locally made, with grain-free and grain-friendly formulas that use limited ingredients that are GMO-free, free range and never frozen.

Ingredients like poultry from the Fraser Valley, fish from the Pacific ocean, Alberta beef and pork, and fruits and vegetables from the Okanagan and Fraser Valleys … and did we mention it’s made in Abbotsford?!

Discover their wonderful lineup of wholesome food for your dog’s health. Stop in to any of the four Woofy’s locations and pick up a bag today!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets