How to build a better dog food bowl!

Want to make your dog’s tail wag with dinner time excitement?

Woofy’s Impress TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola have something tasty for you … and your dog!

The two are live on location at Woofy’s Paw Street Market in Abbotsford and share how to build your dog’s bowl with Acana’s complete line of food.

Start by selecting your dog’s favourite food and pour it in the bowl. Acana kibble – crafted in Alberta with fresh or raw meat – always goes beyond the first ingredient! Select a can of Acana premium chunks – 85 per cent hearty meat chunks in a delicious bone broth! Next, add Acana freeze-dried food, crafted with care and featuring the finest fresh or raw animal ingredients. Acana freeze-dried food offers the benefits of a raw diet in a convenient dry form. Lastly, top your dog’s bowl with some love – an Acana high-protein biscuit made with five simple ingredients and packed with protein, but no artificial flavours or preservatives.

Now that’s a dinner bowl that’s nutritious AND delicious!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets