Is your dog ready to rock the dock?

Woofy’s Impress TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola are live on location at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds this week to share some exciting news: From Friday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 29, Woofy’s Paw Street Market and First Mate Pet Foods are sponsoring the West Central Waterdogs event at the Comox Valley Exhibition.

Dock diving is one of the fastest-growing canine sports – fun for the dogs and fun to watch! Dogs are enticed to run the length of a dock, then leap out as far as possible into the water to compete for height and distance.

Kinda like long jump for dogs … in the water!

The dogs are motivated to fly with a prize toy that’s thrown just out of reach, to help them keep their momentum and get the best launch angle possible.

And the best thing? Any dog can do it!

Visit West Central Waterdogs on Facebook for registration details. All competitors will receive a product from First Mate.

