Woofy's Ep. 185 Farmina Food

Natural and Delicious nutrition for your pets

Woofy’s Impress TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola are on location in the Ryan Road location of the Woofy’s by Paw Street Market for an exciting announcement: Natural and Delicious, by Farmina Pet Foods, is now available in all Woofy’s locations.

A solution-based option for your pet, the clinically tested food offers a natural, nutritious and delicious option for your pooch!

Here’s the difference: N&D dry is a hybrid kibble – there’s more dehydrated ingredients than extruded in the food, with a guaranteed digestibility of more than 90 per cent.

N&D ensures that more than 90 per cent of the protein comes from animal, not plant-based, sources, then dehydrated fruits, vegetables and botanicals are vacuum-infused and cold-pressed into the kibble.

Formulas include Skin & Coat, with venison, quinoa, coconut and turmeric, and Digestion, with lamb, quinoa, fennel, mint and artichoke.

In fact, Farmina believes in their food so much, they have nutritional pet consultants ready to answer any of your questions!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

