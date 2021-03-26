Woofy's TV – ACANA pet foods

Supporting local – and pet health – one kibble at a time!

Can you support local with your pet food selection? Learn how in this week’s episode of Black Press Media’s Impress Woofy’s TV, with hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola.

Today Virginia and Mandy explore a pet food named for its home in Alberta, Canada: Acana!

Grounded in their belief in supporting the local economy, the ACANA brand pet food was created with a focus on fresh, quality ingredients from the region, including Vancouver Island: the fresh fish is supplied from Celtic Seafoods in Port Hardy!

But ACANA Pet Foods’ commitment reaches beyond the first ingredient. “They use high-quality ingredients like animal proteins from fresh or raw free-run chicken, turkey and quail, and ranch-raised meats, wild-caught fish and cage-free eggs. The foods are also balanced with fresh fruits, vegetables and botanicals to keep your pet happy, healthy and strong.”

At Woofy’s, find a large selection of ACANA products available for both dogs and cats – come into any of their four locations to learn which formula is best for your pet, and know that you’re supporting local with every purchase of ACANA pet food.

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

Most Read