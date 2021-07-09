Thank goodness some things don’t change!

Is ‘the same’ a good thing? It is when it’s your favourite pet store!

You may have heard that Woofy’s is under new ownership and you may be wondering, is everything going to change?

“Nope – we’re still Woofy’s!” note hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola in this week’s episode of Black Press Media’s Impress Woofy’s TV.

They’re still BC-owned and locally operated.

And they still deliver – in the same van!

You can still visit the same four great locations, where inside, you’ll find the same great store and the same great products … even the staff are the same.

Enjoy the same great Woofy’s card and the same frequent buyer programs, not to mention the same great website with the same great online shopping opportunities.

And do you know what else is the same? “We thank you for shopping local – and look forward to seeing you at Woofy’s!”

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets