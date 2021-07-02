The Woofy’s Barking Lot Sale is even better than belly rubs!

Mark your calendars! The Woofy’s Pet Foods summer legacy continues with the big, big Barking Lot Sale, Saturday, July 10 in Courtenay!

Woofy’s Impress TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola, along with the whole Woofy’s team, are busy getting ready for this annual event – coming to the Cliffe Avenue location at 2400 Cliffe Ave.

The parking lot will be filled with more than 30 vendors, handing out samples, information and even prizes!

But wait, there’s more: The Woofy’s Garage Sale table will be the biggest one yet, filled with all manner of goodies for your finned, feathered or furry friends.

And be sure to bring the kids – they’ll love the bouncy castle, not to mention “people treats” like mini donuts and kettle corn!

Yes, everyone’s in for a good time at Woofy’s Barking Lot Sale – it’s even better than belly rubs!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

