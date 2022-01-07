Woofiy's Ep. 200 Bloopers

The Woofy’s Newsroom team shares their best bloopers from 2021

200 episodes?! That’s a lot of filming for your Woofy’s Impress TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola!

But even with all that experience under their belts, sometimes the odd mix-up is still caught on camera.

Here are some of their favourite bloopers from the past year of bringing you pet news you can use from the Woofy’s Newsroom … Happy New Year!

While the Woofy’s by Paw Street Market team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s By Paw Street Market offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets

Comments are closed

Previous story
The Woofy’s Newsroom team shares their best bloopers from 2021

Just Posted

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce logo
Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce awarded a grant under the shop local initiative

The warming centre in Tahsis, where people have been without power since early Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy SRD
Remote Island communities pull together in the face of no power, deep snow

Mail delivery has been suspended in the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the City of Vancouver for Thursday, Jan. 6 due to snow. (Photo by Canada Post)
Canada Post suspends delivery in Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island due to snow

A bus travels on Dogwood Street amid a snowstorm in Campbell River. Note snow-clearing for municipal and provincial roads are separate operations. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Extraordinary snowfall event stretching Vancouver Island snow clearing operations