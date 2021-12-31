Woofiy's Ep. 200 Bloopers

The Woofy’s Newsroom team shares their best bloopers from 2021

200 episodes?! That’s a lot of filming for your Woofy’s Impress TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola!

But even with all that experience under their belts, sometimes the odd mix-up is still caught on camera.

Here are some of their favourite bloopers from the past year of bringing you pet news you can use from the Woofy’s Newsroom … Happy New Year!

While the Woofy’s by Paw Street Market team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s By Paw Street Market offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets

Comments are closed

Previous story
Here’s a juicy story, just for your pet…

Just Posted

Rachel Blaney was named as NDP Critic for Seniors, Veterans and Rural Economic Development. Photo by Rachel Blaney
Rural economic development a priority for 2022 — MP Rachel Blaney

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first

A COVID-19 testing centre in Victoria, pictured in October. In a new change, residents who miss calls from Island Health’s COVID booking centre will no longer be contacted again to schedule a test. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)
Island Health halts second calls for COVID test booking, cites ‘unprecedented demand’

Alison Skrepneck, local Coordinator for The Campbell River Shoebox Project. Photo provided.
This year’s Shoebox Project helps over 400 local women in need